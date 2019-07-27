A nice Saturday, wet at times on Sunday

Here’s a quick look at your weekend forecast.

Saturday highs will reach the 80s in most areas:

Saturday forecast highs National Weather Service

Sunday highs will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday in many spots:

Sunday forecast highs National Weather Service

Rain chances

Our Saturday will be rain-free in most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Showers and thunderstorms return Sunday morning in the west and southwest, then spread northeastward to cover most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern from Sunday morning through Sunday night:

NOAA NAM simulated radar from Sunday morning through Sunday night Tropicaltidbits.com

