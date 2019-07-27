Give Now
A nice Saturday, wet at times on Sunday

Cooler next week

Ron Trenda

Here’s a quick look at your weekend forecast.

Saturday highs will reach the 80s in most areas:

rt727h3
Saturday forecast highs
National Weather Service

Sunday highs will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday in many spots:

rt728h3
Sunday forecast highs
National Weather Service

Rain chances

Our Saturday will be rain-free in most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Showers and thunderstorms return Sunday morning in the west and southwest, then spread northeastward to cover most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin.  The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern from Sunday morning through Sunday night:

rt727rad
NOAA NAM simulated radar from Sunday morning through Sunday night
Tropicaltidbits.com

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.

