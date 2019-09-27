Weekend road closures include stretches of I-35W, I-94, I-494

Weekend road closures in the Twin Cities for Sept. 27-29, 2019

Leaves are changing, nights are getting cooler — but the road construction season in Minnesota marches on.

Drivers in the Twin Cities will need to navigate around several freeway closures this weekend:

In the south metro, westbound Interstate 494 will be closed from I-35E to State Highway 5 near the airport starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

In St. Paul, eastbound Interstate 94 will be closed from State Highway 280 to Western Avenue starting at 10 p.m. Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says both of those closures are set to end before the Monday morning rush hour.

Meanwhile, a stretch of southbound Interstate 35W in Minneapolis will close from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

And some I-35W off-ramps near downtown Minneapolis will be closed all weekend. They include the northbound 35W ramps to Third Street, Fourth Street and Washington Avenue, and the southbound 35W ramp to 11th Avenue.

Those off-ramps are set to reopen before the Monday morning rush hour.

And there will be some lane and ramp closures over the weekend as part of the Interstate 94-494-694 interchange project in Oakdale and Woodbury.