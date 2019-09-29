Twins fall in regular-season finale - but pass Yankees to claim home run record

Jason Castro of the Minnesota Twins hits a home run in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. It was the Twins' record-setting 307th home run of the season.

The Minnesota Twins ended the regular season with a loss to the Royals on Sunday — but the Twins claimed the major league team home run record and now look forward to the playoffs.

Minnesota hit three home runs in the 5-4 loss, giving them 307 for the season. The New York Yankees managed just one home run against Texas on Sunday, finishing the regular season with 306.

Minnesota finished the regular season 101-61, one victory shy of the franchise record set in 1965.

"I don't think anybody will ever forget the 'Bomba Squad,'" said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who turned over coaching duties for the game to infielder Ehire Adrianza.

The Twins will have a few days off before opening the postseason in New York on Friday.

On Sunday, Kansas City's Jorge Soler locked up the AL individual home run crown with his 48th, and Brett Phillips drove a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to lift the Royals to the victory in manager Ned Yost's final game.

The Royals lost 100-plus games for the second straight season, finishing only two games better than last year at 59-103. Yost said he won't miss much about the game.

"There's not one part of me that wants to continue doing this," he said. "I've done my part. I want to go spend time with my family, especially my wife. We've been apart for six or seven months a year, for the most part. We're both healthy and we want to go do some things together.

"I'm very confident in my part in helping this team get back into fair condition. I'm walking out the door feeling good with no regrets."

Ian Kennedy (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth before the Royals rallied against rookie Brusdar Graterol (1-1). Humberto Arteaga led off with a double, and Nick Dini moved him to third with a bloop single, setting up Phillips' fly to right.

Baldelli tabbed Adrianza to lead the Twins because he thinks he has the makings of a future manager. Adrianza filled out the lineup card and called the shots during the game.

"It's kind of cool, A.D.'s first game managing on the same day that a very great and memorable manager on the other side is managing his last day," Baldelli said. "Going out to home plate was actually pretty nice, too. Ned mentioned that he's only gone out to home plate a few times over the course of his tenure. And I was very happy to be out there with him on his last day."

The Twins scored three runs in the first on back-to-back home runs by C.J. Cron — a two-run shot — and Jake Cave. It's the 12th time this season the Twins have homered back-to-back. Jason Castro added a solo shot in the fifth.

Minnesota is uncertain if rookie third baseman Luis Arraez will be ready for the AL Division Series after spraining his right ankle Saturday.

"It could be a few days, it could be a week," said head athletic trainer Tony Leo. "We're not really putting a timeline on this one, obviously, with where we are."

Arraez is hitting .334 in 92 games.