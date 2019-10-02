Art Hounds: Printmakers in Mni Sota Makoce

Listen

Actor and storyteller Roy Taylor recommends seeing Highpoint Center for Printmaking’s latest show. “Transference: Printmakers in Mni Sota Makoce” features the printmaking talents of several local artists, including Julie Buffalohead, Jim Denomie, Dyani White Hawk and Jonathan Thunder. Taylor points out that any of these artists merits an exhibition of their own; to see their work together will be particularly powerful. The exhibition runs through Oct 26.

Playwright Dan Pinkerton is looking forward to seeing “Aubergine” at Park Square Theatre in St. Paul. Written by playwright Julia Cho, it tells the story of a Korean son who shows his love for his dying father by cooking a delicious meal. Pinkerton is a fan of Cho’s writing, which manages to move audiences without being overly sentimental. Performances run through Oct 20.

Wood sculptor Curtis Ingvoldstad is a big fan of Frederick Somers’ paintings. Somers wanders deep into the Big Woods area around Northfield to find patches of sunlight that pierce through the tree cover. Ingvoldstad says Somers’ paintings burst with a symphony of color - “a rainbow times ten.” You can see Somers’ paintings as part of the “Foundations” exhibition at Northfield Arts Guild through Oct. 26.