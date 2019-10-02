Murphy to challenge fellow Democrat Cohen for state Senate seat

Former state Rep. Erin Murphy launched a primary campaign Wednesday against longtime DFL state Sen. Dick Cohen of St. Paul.

A clash of two prominent Democrats is shaping up for a St. Paul state Senate seat.

Former Minnesota House Majority Leader Erin Murphy announced a campaign Wednesday to unseat DFLer Dick Cohen from a Senate seat he’s held since 1987. In kicking off her bid, Murphy said she doesn’t see enough urgency from Cohen to address important issues.

“The urgency of the issues in front of us today demands more of us than waiting,” Murphy said.

Murphy said she would be out front in more debates on pressing topics.

“Not only being an effective legislator inside the Capitol, but really working successfully with people outside of the Capitol and organizing support for the issues like climate change, like single-payer health care, reproductive freedom, gun violence,” she said.

In an interview, Cohen said he’s ready to defend his record.

“I assume it will be a spirited campaign. I’m going to run on my record, which is as progressive as any legislator in this state,” Cohen said. “And more importantly, my leadership in the Senate where I have led progressive fights, I have led budget fights.”

When Democrats held the Senate majority, Cohen served as chairman of the powerful Finance Committee.

He said he’s in tune with the district covering neighborhoods not far from the Capitol and holds regular events for constituents.

Murphy, a registered nurse, was first elected to the House in 2006 and rose to majority leader in 2013. She held that title for two years.

Murphy left the Legislature after 2018, when she ran instead for governor. She won the state DFL endorsement but lost to Tim Walz in a primary.

Cohen said there hasn’t been ill-will between the two. He backed Walz ahead of the DFL state convention but said he later threw his support to Murphy during their summer primary race.

Walz, who moved into the Summit Avenue residence after winning the governor’s office last year, is now a voter in the district.

Murphy rejected the idea that the governor’s race led to a political fallout with Cohen.

Murphy said she recently informed Cohen of her intentions over coffee.

“Neither of us tried to talk the other out of the race. We each have to make our own decisions. Elections are choices. Elections are meant to be contests. I believe he has served this district honorably. And I have something to offer and so does he and we will bring that to voters and it will be up to them.”

Cohen said it’s too soon to say if he’ll honor the party’s endorsement next year or press ahead to a possible summer primary regardless. Murphy said she will abide by the endorsement process.

Several legislators from reliably Democratic districts have attracted challengers from within their party heading into 2020.