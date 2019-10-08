MPR News AM Update: Trump takes on Minneapolis' mayor

President Trump speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Oct. 2 in Washington.

Another excellent fall day. Highs statewide range from the lower 60s to lower 70s. In the Twin Cities, highs in the upper 60s and south winds between 10 and 20 mph. More on Updraft.

Ahead of his rally, it’s President Trump vs. Minneapolis. The president’s reelection campaign is threatening to sue over the city of Minneapolis telling the campaign it would be responsible for $530,000 in security costs relating to Thursday’s rally. Trump’s campaign raised the issue in a statement in which it called Mayor Jacob Frey a “radical leftist” who’s trying to “extort the campaign. So, the campaign has threatened to sue AEG, which operates rally venue Target Center. Lots of moving parts in this story, but our reporter Briana Bierschbach makes sense of it in a story.

Who should cover the cost of President Trump's Minneapolis campaign rally? Another story from Briana goes over the campaign’s past of ignoring local governments’ invoices over the extra law enforcement costs they absorb when Trump comes to town.

The Bomba Squad is hanging up its bats for the year. Another Twins’ postseason is cut short by the New York Yankees. It’s quite late in the Target Field press room as I write this, so go check out the full story here.

And here’s one more presidential story. More specifically, vice-presidential. Mike Pence will join Trump for his Minnesota visit Thursday with a planned stop at construction sign maker Safety Signs in Lakeville before heading to the Target Center rally. The Trump-Pence ticket is certainly making a play for the state it lost narrowly in 2016.

iPhones, but they’re eye doctors. A new app can take parents’ pictures of their children and scan them for signs that may indicate an early sign of eye disease. It’s the passion project of a father whose son lost an eye to cancer.

