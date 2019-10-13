Highways reopen in North Dakota, officials urge caution

A traffic camera shows snowy conditions on the Interstate 94 bridge over the Red River on the border between Minnesota and North Dakota.

North Dakota's Transportation Department has reopened hundreds of miles of highways but warned that travel remained hazardous due to severe winter conditions.

Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border was reopened Saturday morning, while U.S. Highway 2 and Interstate 94 were reopened late Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say secondary highways and roads in north-central North Dakota were impassable and blocked after more than 2 feet of snow fell in some areas.

Going into the weekend, the National Weather Service had issued a blizzard warning for northern North Dakota and winter storm warnings and watches elsewhere in the state and into parts of South Dakota and Minnesota through Saturday afternoon.

Forecasters say conditions are expected to gradually improve.