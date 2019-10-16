Missing boy found safe in Sherburne County

Sherburne County authorities released this photo of a 6-year-old boy who went missing after school on Tuesday. He was found about 2 a.m. the next day, still with the family dog. Courtesy of Sherburne County Sheriff's Office

A six-year-old boy who went missing after getting off his school bus was found safe north of Becker overnight.

More than 600 volunteers joined the search for the boy, identified as Ethan, after his family said he’d last been seen after he got off the bus with his siblings and went to play with their dog after school. That was just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

So many people showed up to help, authorities said they were causing traffic problems in the area, and asked people to stay away at one point. They directed people to Palmer Park, near Briggs Lake.

An image of the family dog. Courtesy of Sherburne County Sheriff's Office

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said he was found safe just before 2 a.m. this morning, still accompanied by the family’s dog. Authorities said the boy was being checked out by paramedics, but didn’t offer any further details about his condition, but said he was found about a mile and a half from his home.

Sherburne County authorities are expected to offer more details on the search later today.