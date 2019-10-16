Lawsuit seeks to clear Minneapolis sidewalks of e-scooters

Lime scooters wait at an intersection in St. Paul. Tom Peterson | MPR 2018

An advocate for people with disabilities is suing the city of Minneapolis and two electric scooter sharing companies, alleging the vehicles have made sidewalks inaccessible.

Noah McCourt, who has autism and a coordination disorder that slows his reaction time, said he's constantly dodging scooters on the sidewalk, and was left with a large bruise on his leg after tripping over a scooter at a light rail station.

McCourt said the vehicles are also an impediment to people who use wheelchairs. He claims in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday that the city and scooter companies are violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"Cities always act like this is no big deal,” McCourt said. “They pooh pooh you. But this is a big deal for people with disabilities."

A Minneapolis spokesperson said the city is not commenting on the lawsuit.

Lime, one of the other defendants, said in a statement that it has “engaged disability advocates,” and is working to “educate riders and the community about proper riding and parking etiquette to ensure scooters are parked in an orderly, respectful way.”

Bird, the other scooter operator named in McCourt’s lawsuit, ended operations in Minneapolis in late 2018.

The litigation follows a similar federal suit filed earlier this year in San Diego.

Minnesota law generally prohibits riding electric scooters on sidewalks. There are about 3,000 of the devices in use in the Twin Cities.