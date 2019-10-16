Minnesota confirms 2 more deaths linked to vaping

Two more Minnesotans have died from complications stemming from severe lung injuries associated with vaping, the Minnesota Health Department said Wednesday.

The latest deaths involved people older than 50 who died in September. The first patient “vaped a number of products including illegal THC. The second patient had severe underlying conditions and is believed to have vaped unknown products in addition to nicotine,” the agency said in a statement.

While investigators remain focused on illegal products as a primary concern, “health officials cannot guarantee the safety of any vaping products,” the state Health Department said Wednesday.

Describing it as an “outbreak,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said researchers were working to understand the nature of the lung injuries tied to vaping and what could be done to stop them.

Her agency urged people to avoid vaping anything containing illegal cannabis products, “as almost all of those Minnesotans who developed severe lung injuries had a history of frequent vaping of illegal cannabis.”

These are the second and third vaping-related deaths in Minnesota. The state Health Department in September confirmed the first death.

To date, Minnesota has 73 patients classified as confirmed or probable cases of severe lung injury associated with vaping, the department said, adding that researchers are reviewing an additional 32 people to see if they meet the case criteria.



