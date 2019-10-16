Tawnja Zahradka joins race for Minnesota's 6th District

Tawnja Zahradka, a former Miss Minnesota and television host who lives in Forest Lake, announced her campaign on Tuesday.

Zahradka, who announced her campaign Tuesday, is a former Miss Minnesota and television host and lives in Forest Lake. She's never before sought elective office.

She criticizes Emmer for failing to advance gun control legislation, among other things. She says she's confident that she can attract support for Democrats and Republicans.

"I know this district is terribly tough to win. I'm not an idiot. I know that. But I also truly believe that the people I've been talking to have had enough of just voting party lines and being so tribal," she said.

Ian Todd, who ran unsuccessfully ran against Emmer in 2018, also hopes to run again him in next year's election.

Emmer's campaign had no immediate response to Zahradka's decision to get into the race.