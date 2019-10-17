Walz, Senate GOP at odds over insulin

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks with reporters at the Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, shortly after sending a letter to top legislative leaders asking them to convene a conference committee to negotiate the differences between competing House Democratic and Senate GOP insulin affordability plans.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz is trying to turn up the heat on Senate Republicans to negotiate a deal on emergency insulin access.

Legislation to help Minnesotans with diabetes who cannot afford insulin failed to pass last session, and lawmakers continue to push for a resolution. Separate hearings were held last month on competing House and Senate proposals.

During a news conference Thursday, Walz criticized Republicans for what he views as an unwillingness to compromise.

“I refuse to allow Minnesotans to forget about their neighbors who are dealing with a crisis in access to insulin,” Walz said. “Those who may feel like they can run the clock out or those that may seem to think that people will forget about this are sadly mistaken.”

Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, shot back on Twitter that he’s ready to meet. He is the chief sponsor of the Senate insulin proposal. Pratt accused Walz of an unwillingness to get together.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, also weighed in on Twitter ahead of the governor’s news conference.

Gov. Walz, who favors the House plan, was unimpressed with the Republican tweets. He said he wants to receive a formal response to his recent letter calling for negotiations.

“Unfortunately, it appears like the norm is Twitter is the way we respond to people, and it’s our way or no way,” Walz said. “That is not how this is done.”