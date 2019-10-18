Soccer and football cleats invade Allianz Field. Will the playing surface survive?

Listen

Players from Minnesota United and New York City FC go up for the ball near New York's goal at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Allianz Field in St. Paul will be the center of the Minnesota sports world this weekend.

The new stadium, which is home to the Loons, will host its first ever Major League Soccer playoff game Sunday evening. That comes a day after the Minnesota college football classic between St. Thomas University and Saint John’s University. That annual rivalry game will also take place at Allianz.

This back-to-back different-sport game action comes with recent questions about the playing surface at the stadium.

Jeff Rueter covers the Loons for The Athletic and recently joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to discuss the big game and the added pressure the field will face this weekend.

Rueter said “there were some drainage issues underneath the stadium that were missed. And so, in July, it started to affect the grass.”

And with a break in the action before the playoff game and the college football classic, the team opted to replace the entire field with new sod shipped in from Wisconsin.

Rueter said the team has been watching the new field grow. Reporters haven’t been allowed to get a close look at the new surface, but team officials insist that it looks good and will be ready to withstand both games.

The team has also indicated that the drainage issues have been resolved.

