Vikings-Lions preview: Can Minnesota keep rolling as it returns to NFC North play?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 6, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J.

After two weeks of victories outside the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings aim to solidify their standings in the division on Sunday as they travel to take on the Detroit Lions.

Minnesota is 4-2 and currently in second place in the NFC North, trailing Green Bay (5-1) and ahead of Chicago (3-2) and Detroit (2-2-1).

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is coming off a strong game in last week's 38-20 win over Philadelphia; he threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Minnesota receiver Stefon Diggs caught three of those scoring passes.

It's been a roller-coaster few weeks for Minnesota; the big wins over Philadelphia and the New York Giants were preceded by a tough loss in Chicago, when the Bears' defense shut down Cousins and the Vikings' offense.

Which Vikings team will show up at noon Sunday in Detroit? MPR's Jeffrey Bissoy and John Wanamaker previewed the game. Listen to their conversation using the audio player above.