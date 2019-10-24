Mpls. cops seek help finding girl, 5, ‘forcefully taken’ from home

Naila Amariana Pantoja-Perez Courtesy of Minneapolis Police Department

Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a 5-year-old girl who was “forcefully taken” from her home Wednesday afternoon by her mother, who does not have legal custody of the child.

Naila Amariana Pantoja-Perez was with her custodial father when she was allegedly taken by Serenity Joy Jones, 28, and an unknown male from her home in the 3100 block of Cedar Avenue South.

The pair made a “forced entry into the apartment, grabbed the child and fled in an unknown vehicle,” the police said in a statement Thursday, adding that authorities are concerned for Naila’s welfare.

Naila has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a purple T-shirt. Serenity Joy Jones was described as 5 feet 5 inches, 166 pounds, with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident or the location of Naila and Serenity is asked to call 911.