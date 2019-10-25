Clinton on book tour in Minneapolis, urges a ‘change’ in 2020

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks about women featured in the book she wrote with her daughter, Chelsea, called, "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience," at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Hillary Clinton implored an audience of mostly women to vote in the 2020 election, especially since President Trump is “really focused on” Minnesota.

“Vote vote vote,” the former presidential candidate said to cheers in the filled Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church on Thursday, where she and her daughter Chelsea Clinton were promoting their new book, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”

“It’s important that people here in Minnesota start right now thinking about how to reach out and talk to people and make the case on why we need a change and why we can’t really wait to see what happens if we don’t change,” she said.

Clinton, the former Secretary of State and first-ever female presidential candidate nominated by a major party, beat Trump in Minnesota by 1.5 percentage points in 2016 but lost the presidency. Trump, who recently held a campaign rally in Minneapolis, is vowing to win the state next year.

But even as Clinton reportedly mulls jumping into the 2020 presidential field, the more than hour-long talk mostly stayed away from politics and focused on the new book, a collection of essays written by the pair about more than 100 women throughout history, from Harriet Tubman to climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“We need to all get a big dose of optimism and hopefulness about what we can do,” Clinton said.

A crowd fills Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis to hear former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

She addressed big themes that weave the different essays together, encouraging women to be resilient, empathetic and kind to others.

“Kindness is a much underrated — not just virtue — but power,” she said. “I don’t expect structures of oppression and injustice and inequality to fall just because we ask people to be kinder to each other, but if we don’t develop some sense of empathy for what others are going through, it’s really hard to tear down those structures.”

The conversation briefly touched on impeachment through the story of former U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan, who was known for her opening statement during the Richard Nixon impeachment hearings.

“It just so happens to be very relevant today,” said the former first lady, referring to the impeachment inquiry of whether Trump linked aid to Ukraine with an investigation of the Bidens.

Former President Bill Clinton was impeached but not convicted.

The appearance in Minneapolis comes amid murmurs that Hillary Clinton may yet get in the 2020 race. The Washington Post reported this week that she’s mulling another run, possibly setting up a rematch with Trump.

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton talked about women who inspired their essays, but stayed away from the topic of impeachment. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

A potential 2020 bid was on the minds of women in the sold-out crowd, even though neither Clinton talked about it. Rachel Erickson, who lives in St. Paul, said Hillary should have been the first female president.

Erickson pays close attention to Clinton’s response in interviews when asked about another run.

“She kind of laughs it off and doesn’t say anything really,” Erickson said. “I think it would be great if she would, but I also understand that she’s done it. And even though she didn’t win the presidency, she did a lot to shatter that glass ceiling.”

Carol McCormick has a signed copy of Clinton’s 1996 book “It Takes a Village” and worked on her presidential campaign in 2016.

But McCormick doesn’t think Clinton should jump into the Democratic field. She backs Elizabeth Warren.

“I think it would just make it messy,” she said of Clinton’s possible entry.



