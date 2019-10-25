Get out! SE Minnesota hits peak fall color as season ebbs

Minnesota’s southeast corner, along with swaths of Meeker and McLeod counties west of the Twin Cities, are the prime places for fall colors this weekend -- but friends, the end is near.

The Friday foliage map from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shows much of the state in leaf color retreat as the cold weather approaches. It appears the Twin Cities and Dakota County will offer leaf lovers a last hurrah in the coming week, but the season’s fading fast.

The weekend weather forecast is relatively optimistic. The La Crosse, Wis., National Weather Service office, which covers southeastern Minnesota, expects mainly dry conditions.

Below are a few places where the leafing should be good, with descriptions and suggestions supplied by the DNR.

One point worth noting as you head out around the state: The DNR closes or limits access to some parks during parts of the fall hunting season. So, check first to see if there’s a hunt going on before you show up ready to hike. (Yes, this has happened to us.)

Beaver Creek Valley State Park, near Caledonia

All maples are yellow or red along the West Rim trail. When the sun shines through the canopy of the forest there is an amazing yellow glow.

The Switch-Back trail gives a view of Beaver Creek Valley from a higher vantage point.

Great River Bluffs State Park, near Winona

Peak colors can be expected with yellow maple trees and orange oaks.

There’s lots of wildlife foraging the hickory nuts and acorns. Check out the Hill of Many Timbers overlook.

Whitewater Lake State Park, near Altura

Hike the Meadow Trail for a nice level stroll through a restored prairie. For a more dramatic hike, take the Chimney Rock trail over to Inspiration Point to view fall colors from multiple overlooks.

Walnuts, ash, cottonwoods and aspen have dropped leaves. Some maple, cherry and sumac still have color. Oaks are turning now.

Minnesota State Parks and Trains fall color finder map. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources



