Vikings player arrested on suspicion of DWI, carrying gun without a permit

Jayron Kearse of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 24, 2019 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

A Minnesota Vikings player was arrested early Sunday in Minneapolis on suspicion of drunken driving and possessing a gun without a permit.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a trooper stopped a Mercedes driven by Viking safety and special teams player Jayron Kearse at about 4 a.m. after the vehicle drove around a barricade onto a closed portion of eastbound Interstate 94 at Cedar Avenue.

According to a Patrol report, the trooper observed signs Kearse was impaired by alcohol and found Kearse had a blood alcohol concentration of .10, exceeding Minnesota's legal driving limit of 0.08.

A loaded firearm was also located in the vehicle. Kearse was booked at the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of 4th Degree DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit. He remained jailed as of midday Sunday, according to the online jail roster.

The Patrol investigation is continuing. The Vikings said they are aware of their player's arrest and are gathering additional information.

The 25-year-old Kearse is in his fourth year with the team. He attended Clemson University; Minnesota drafted him in the seventh round in 2016. He appeared in all 16 games last season and all eight games to start the 2019 season. Kearse is the nephew of former NFL star defensive end Jevon Kearse.

The Vikings did not have a game Sunday, after last Thursday’s win over Washington. They play next Sunday at Kansas City.