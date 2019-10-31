Children's Theatre Company settles with 16 survivors

The Children's Theatre Company has now settled with 16 former students who were abused by former employees in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Attorney Jeff Anderson will announce the settlement of the nine remaining lawsuits brought against the company at a press conference on Friday.

One of the lawsuits involves plaintiff Laura Stearns, whose case was the only one to go trial.

Stearns was the first of 16 former students to file suit against CTC in a wave of legal action made possible by the Minnesota Child Victims Act of 2013, which temporarily lifted the statute of limitations for cases of child sexual abuse.

Earlier this year, a civil jury found the Children's Theatre generally negligent, but not liable for Stearns’ rape by a company actor when she was 15 years old.