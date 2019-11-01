Man fatally shot, wife wounded in St. Paul

St. Paul police say they found a man shot to death and woman with a leg wound in the front seats of an SUV that came to rest just outside the front door of this Highland Park apartment building early the morning of Friday.

St. Paul police are investigating after a man was fatally shot and his wife was wounded in a vehicle in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday on the 1300 block of Davern Street.

They say responding officers found an SUV had jumped the curb in an apartment building parking lot and had come to rest near the building's front door.

"When the officers arrived they found a woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle and they found an awful scene," said Steve Linders, a spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department. "Her husband was in the driver’s seat and he apparently was killed. It looked like he had been shot. The woman was also shot in the leg."

The woman was hospitalized.

The incident is the 27th homicide in St. Paul this year and the third fatal shooting in a week.

"It’s frustrating," said Linders. "I can tell you that that everybody at the St. Paul Police Department, from our patrol officers to our investigators to the leadership, we’re all 100 percent committed to addressing this problem."

Police say do not believe the shooting was random. No arrests have been made.