Trump threatens to cut federal aid during California wildfires

Embers fly across a roadway as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of Sonoma County, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2019.

President Trump on Sunday threatened to cut U.S. funding to California for aid during wildfires that have burned across the state during dry winds this fall.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has done a "terrible job of forest management," Trump tweeted. When fires rage, the governor comes to the federal government for help. "No more," the president tweeted.

Newsom replied with a tweet of his own: "You don't believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation."

The state controls a small percentage of forest land; the federal government manages most of it. Neither of the two major fires burning in California are on forest land.

Meanwhile, authorities lifted all evacuation orders as progress was being made on a large wildfire northwest of Los Angeles.

Firefighters had contained 50 percent of that fire, which has burned nearly 15 square miles and forced nearly 11,000 people to evacuate.

Firefighters set a back fire along a hillside during operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, Calif., on Oct. 26, 2019. Philip Pacheco | AFP via Getty Images

Crews working in steep areas were battling hotspots amid lingering winds, county fire Capt. Steve Kaufmann said Sunday.

Last year Trump made a similar threat as wildfires devastated Malibu and Paradise, Calif. — accusing the state of "gross mismanagement" of forests.

At the time Newsom defended California's wildfire prevention efforts while criticizing the federal government for not doing enough to help protect the state.

In Northern California on Sunday, more people were allowed to return to areas evacuated due to a huge fire that has been burning for days in the Sonoma County wine country.

The 121-square-mile fire was 76 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.