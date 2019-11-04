Give Now
Crime, Law and Justice

Cottage Grove police on scene of officer-involved shooting

MPR News Staff
St. Paul

A police officer stands near an incident scene.
A tent and police tape at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Hidden Valley Trail S in Cottage Grove.
Christine Nguyen | MPR News

Updated: 10:49 a.m.

Police in Cottage Grove say they are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer near Hidden Valley Trail.

“There is no longer a threat to the safety of residents in this area,” the police said in a statement posted Monday morning on Facebook.

KARE 11 is quoting a Maplewood police official saying the confrontation in Cottage Grove may be related to a woman who was abducted earlier from a Maplewood parking lot.

Few other details were immediately available. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency that typically investigates cases of police shooting people, has been called in, along with other agencies.

Cottage Grove police are expected to speak to reporters at noon Monday to provide more details.

More reporting to come.

