Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Crime, Law and Justice
Nicole Ki

Man charged in burglaries of Twin Cities Hindu, Buddhist temples is deported

People pray in a temple
A family of three sit down for prayer at Sri Saibaba Mandir in Chaska on Oct. 2.
Nicole Ki | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

One of the two men charged in a series of burglaries of religious temples in the Twin Cities area was deported to his home country, Romania, on Monday.

Stefan Buzoianu, 37, had been charged with multiple counts of burglary in connection to attempted and completed burglaries earlier this year, including at two temples in Blaine and Chaska. 

Several police agencies investigating the burglaries say Buzoianu and the other suspect facing charges in this case, 27-year-old Artur Crudu, were part of a national ring that targets religious temples across the U.S. Crudu was in custody in California on other burglary charges as of Thursday.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection had released Buzoianu in September 2023 and ordered him to appear for immigration proceedings in March.

a temple stands
Sri Saibaba Mandir in Chaska, seen on Oct. 2, was one of at least a dozen religious temples and homes that were burglarized earlier this year.
Nicole Ki | MPR News

He failed to appear, so an immigration judge ordered his deportation. 

Buzoianu then was suspected of burglaries in May through July, when he was captured during a burglary in progress at a home in Blaine. Immigration officials arrested him after he was released from the Anoka County Jail in August, according to ICE. 

“This Romanian represented a significant threat to the residents of our communities,” said Tauria Rich, enforcement and removal operations St. Paul field office director. 

Wat Promwachirayan in St. Louis Park
Phra "T" Theerapattarapop Phuangmala prays in front of a Buddhist deity inside at Wat Promwachirayan in St. Louis Park on Sept. 25.
Nicole Ki | MPR News

Law enforcement confirmed Hindu Society of Minnesota in Maple Grove, Sri Saibaba Mandir in Chaska, Wat Promwachirayan in St. Louis Park and Niem Phat Buddhist Temple in St. Paul were among at least a dozen temples and homes that were hit. Burglaries were also attempted at Thien An Temple in Blaine and Watt Munisotaram in Hampton.

The burglaries span at least 11 cities. Investigations are still under way and additional suspects may be involved.

4 of 4
A temple stands
Wat Promwachirayan, seen on Sept. 25, a Thai temple practicing Theravada Buddhism in St. Louis Park, was one of many religious temples led by South and Southeast Asian communities that were burglarized since at least May by a national ring.
Nicole Ki | MPR News
1 of 4
Hands holding a necklace
Tej Mucherla, a member of Sri Saibaba Mandir in Chaska, holds one of the beaded necklaces that was stolen back in May on Oct. 2. It was one of three items that police were able to recover.
Nicole Ki | MPR News
2 of 4
A sign hangs on temple
A sign in Thai hangs by the entrance of Wat Promwachirayan in St. Louis Park on Sept. 25.
Nicole Ki | MPR News