Photos: Sci-fi and fantasy fans gather at GalaxyCon in Minneapolis

Vampy Snow (Sally from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”) talks with other convention goers between the booths at GalaxyCon on Saturday in Minneapolis. Snow spent about three full days creating the costume herself.

Thousands of sci-fi and fantasy fans, many in costume, gathered at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday for the second day of GalaxyCon.

The three-day event continues on Sunday and features celebrity appearances, panel discussions, board games, video games and collectibles. And lots of cosplayers and others in costume, all in a friendly, collegial atmosphere.

The event drew people from across Minnesota as well as nearby states.

Here are some scenes from Saturday at GalaxyCon.