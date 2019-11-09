Photos: Sci-fi and fantasy fans gather at GalaxyCon in Minneapolis

Thousands of sci-fi and fantasy fans, many in costume, gathered at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday for the second day of
GalaxyCon.
The
three-day event continues on Sunday and features celebrity appearances, panel discussions, board games, video games and collectibles. And lots of cosplayers and others in costume, all in a friendly, collegial atmosphere.
The event drew people from across Minnesota as well as nearby states.
Here are some scenes from Saturday at GalaxyCon.
Jim Starlin (left) and Ron Lim (right) pose with Yonas Abate and his newly signed replica of Thanos’ throne at GalaxyCon on Saturday in Minneapolis. Starlin and Lim have both worked on Marvel comic books that feature Thanos and his distinctive throne.
Cosplayers dance to the "Cha Cha Slide" on the convention floor at GalaxyCon on Saturday in Minneapolis. The convention’s inaugural year has been met with enthusiasm from fans from around the Midwest.
Cosplayers portraying characters from the webseries "Critical Role" pose for a group photo at GalaxyCon. Gathered from left to right, Jonathan Johnson (dressed as Mollymauk Tealeaf), Bree Carlson (Nott the Brave), Halle Chambers (Kiri), Sarah Bennett (Pike Trickfoot), Troy Chandler (Grog Strongjaw), and Alex Kallmeyer (Percival Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III) did not all know each other before the convention, but found each other by their costumes and posed as a group for other fans. Next Slide