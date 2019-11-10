Man dies in shooting in St. Paul's North End

Investigators work at the scene of a homicide at the intersection of Wayzata Street and Rice Street in St. Paul on Sunday.

A man is dead after a shooting Sunday in St. Paul's North End neighborhood.

It's the 30th homicide of the year in St. Paul, a total that includes the police shooting of Ronald Davis in September.

On Sunday, police were called to the 900 block of Rice Street at about 5 p.m. on a report that a man had been shot. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Wayzata Street, just east of Rice Street.

The man was unconscious and not breathing; he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's name was not released as of late Sunday night; no one was in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call St. Paul police at (651) 266-5650.

Most of the homicides in St. Paul in 2019 have involved firearms. The number of shooting deaths in the city and the frequency at which guns, mostly handguns, have been used to kill are the highest in more than two decades.

The number of shootings — fatal and non-fatal — in St. Paul in 2019 has drawn the attention of not just city leaders, but also state and federal officials.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said last week that he has reassigned officers to help shore up the department’s patrol and investigations units. Officers have taken more than 530 guns off the street this year, more than last year.