State honors veterans as Walz makes pitch for unity

Two veterans are recognized at the state's Veterans Day event in Inver Grove Heights on Monday, where military veterans from different eras and different branches of service as well as politicians like Gov. Tim Walz gathered to honor veterans in Minnesota.

Before the politicians spoke and the band played at the state’s Veterans Day event, some veterans gathered for breakfast and a chance to reminisce.

“Well, I think it’s a very emotional thing for me,” said Ron Bredesen of Minneapolis, who served in the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean War.

“I have reverence for the Lord that he carried me through, and these guys and gals, I’m very thankful for living in this country,” he said.

Keith Otzen of Golden Valley served in the Navy in the late 1950s and early 1960s. He was on one of the blockade ships during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Otzen said he has always remained close to people he served with.

“People don’t know. They watch war movies and things like that,” he said. “But it’s a camaraderie with your shipmates that means an awful lot. That’s why they have reunions.”

During the official program, the adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard, Maj. Gen. Guard Jon Jensen, urged the state to thank and support the veterans in their communities.

“Veterans Day is a day to celebrate ordinary Americans, some who have done extraordinary things, but who consider our service to this great nation and our fellow Americans as an honor and a privilege of a lifetime,” said Jensen.

Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke reminded veterans that the state offers many services to those in need. Herke emphasized efforts to prevent homelessness and suicide among veterans.

“I know that both you and your families have made sacrifices that the rest of society doesn’t even begin to understand,” Herke said.

Gov. Tim Walz called on veterans to use their leadership help unify a divided nation.

Walz, a former National Guard member, said veterans know better than most what unity feels like.

“Lift up our neighbors now who are wondering — is this the way it’s always been? Are we always going to be arguing? Can I never go to Thanksgiving dinner again? The answer is certainly we can,” Walz said.

“We’ve been through darker times. We’ve been through times that have challenged us. But the one thing we’ve never allowed to happen, we’ve never allowed outside or inside people to divide us around our common American core values.”