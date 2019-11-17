Man dies after shooting in Minneapolis

A man is dead after a shooting late Saturday near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on the 600 block of Main Street Southeast, in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood north of the Mississippi River.

Minneapolis police said officers found a "gravely injured" man outside; he died a short time later at a hospital.

Authorities said the man is believed to be in his 30s, but his name has not been released. Police have not released further information on what led to the shooting.

Minneapolis police said it's the 40th homicide of the year in the city.

Meanwhile, there have been 30 homicides this year in St. Paul, a total that includes a fatal shooting by a police officer in September. Most involved firearms, and a surge in gun violence prompted Mayor Melvin Carter to call a series of three community meetings to address the issue.

The third meeting took place Saturday at Arlington Hills Community Center, where residents packed a gymnasium.

Carter told the crowd that the city needs a new approach to combat the violence. Carter said he'd recently attended the wake of Da'Qwan Jones-Morris, a 17-year-old who was fatally shot earlier this month by a 15-year-old handling a loaded gun as they played video games at a St. Paul home.

"We need a new way in our community to keep us from having to go to funeral after funeral, to keep us from seeing headline after headline, to keep us from these cycles this city has been stuck in, our community has been stuck in,” he said.

Carter said he plans to submit a public safety proposal for the city's 2020 budget to city council members by the end of the month.