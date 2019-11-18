Contractor Ricardo Batres pleads guilty in rare labor trafficking case

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman speaks at a press conference on Aug. 5, 2019, inside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.

A construction contractor accused of exploiting immigrant workers was supposed to face criminal charges in a first-of-its-kind trial in Hennepin County this week. But Ricardo Batres instead pleaded guilty Monday to labor trafficking and insurance fraud.

Prosecutors said Batres hired immigrant labor from other states and promised them high wages and good benefits, but subjected them to poor work conditions and reported them to federal immigration officials when they threatened to leave.

Under the plea deal, prosecutors are recommending a sentence of nine months in the workhouse with the possibility of early release.

Prosecutors said Batres, 47, denied construction laborers health coverage and workers’ compensation. They were forced to live in overcrowded housing with no hot water.

When the employees objected to their work conditions, Batres allegedly reported them to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They were not authorized to work in the United States.

“Several days later, when they left to go to work, ICE agents were waiting outside their door and picked them up,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman as he announced the charges in September 2018.

Hennepin County prosecutors said they worked with Latino community leaders to help gather evidence in the rare case of labor trafficking.

This story will be updated.