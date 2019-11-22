Give Now
Environment

Minnesota to do state review of proposed copper-nickel mine

The Associated Press

The Kawishiwi River and forests are seen in this aerial photo.
The Kawishiwi River flows Wednesday, June 12, 2019 near Ely, Minn. Twin Metals is proposing to build an underground copper-nickel mine near Ely, Minn. and close to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Much of the mining would take place on the left side of this image in the forested land.
Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Minnesota officials say they will do a state environmental impact statement for a proposed copper-nickel mine upstream of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The Department of Natural Resources announced the move Friday, saying a credible and neutral assessment of the proposed Twin Metals mine depends upon both state and federal environmental reviews.

Environmentalists have warned that the proposed mine risks catastrophic pollution in the northern Minnesota wilderness area. They were angered when the Trump administration last year canceled a proposed 20-year ban on mining in the BWCA watershed and renewed mineral rights leases for the proposed mine.

More reporting to come.

