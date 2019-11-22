One Minnesotan ill from E. coli linked to romaine lettuce

State health officials are investigating a E. coli case linked to romaine lettuce from the Salinas region of California after a Minnesota resident tested positive for E. coli bacteria, and is hospitalized.

The Minnesota Department of Health said in a press release Friday that one case of E. coli O157 infection has been confirmed in the state connected to eating romaine lettuce produced in the Salinas region. Nationally, health officials associate 40 cases from 16 states with the product.

The Health Department warns against buying or selling the lettuce, and encourages anyone to throw it out.

“Most romaine products are labeled with a harvest location, but if you don’t know where the romaine lettuce was grown, don’t eat or buy it,” the department suggests.

Symptoms of E. coli O157 infection typically include stomach cramps and diarrhea often with bloody stools, but only a low-grade or no fever. Children younger than 10 years old, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk of developing complications from the infection, health officials say.

It typically takes five to 10 days for those exposed to become ill, and most people recover in about a week.

State health officials are working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and public health agencies in other states to investigate this case and additional cases potentially connected to the Salinas’ romaine lettuce.