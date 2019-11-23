Minneapolis to host ESPN's "College GameDay" before Badgers-Gophers game

Minnesota players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe trophy after beating Wisconsin 37-15 on Nov. 24, 2018, in Madison, Wis.

ESPN's "College GameDay" is finally heading to Minnesota.

The popular national college football pregame show will broadcast from Minneapolis starting at 8 a.m. next Saturday ahead of the Minnesota-Wisconsin game at TCF Bank Stadium. Game time is 2:30 p.m.

The exact location for the broadcast had not been announced as of Saturday night.

There's a lot more than Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line this time around. The winner of the game will claim the Big Ten West Division title and a spot in the conference championship game against Ohio State.

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck and his team take the field against the Penn State Nittany Lions at TCF Bank Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019 in Minneapolis. Adam Bettcher | Getty Images

The Gophers (10-1) beat Northwestern and the Badgers (9-2) beat Purdue on Saturday to set up the decisive game to end the regular season.

It'll be the 129th meeting in the Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry, with the series tied 60-60-8. The Gophers won last year's matchup in Madison.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck had previously lobbied for Minneapolis to host "GameDay" ahead of the Nov. 9 game against Penn State, when both the Gophers and Nittany Lions were undefeated. The show opted to broadcast from Tuscaloosa, Ala., that week, ahead of the LSU-Alabama game.

It’s the first "GameDay" stop in Minnesota. The show has previously broadcast from states neighboring Minnesota — including stops in Fargo and in Brookings, S.D.