College football: Gophers climb back into top 10 in AP poll

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck (left) celebrates with wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) after Bateman caught a touchdown pass during the first half of a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill.

The Minnesota Gophers football team has moved back into the top 10 in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Gophers beat Northwestern 38-22 on Saturday; the win improved their record to 10-1 this season, and bumped them up two spots to ninth in the national poll.

Lurking not far behind: the Wisconsin Badgers (9-2) at No. 13.

The Gophers host the Badgers next Saturday to end the regular season. The winner of that game earns a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, along with Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Minnesota reached No. 7 in the poll earlier this month after beating Penn State, but dropped to No. 11 last week after a loss to Iowa.