Winter storm watch issued for parts of Minnesota, including Twin Cities

A snowplow crosses the Lake Street and Marshall Avenue Bridge during a snowstorm in St. Paul in April 2018.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of southern and central Minnesota — including the Twin Cities — from Tuesday afternoon and evening through Wednesday morning.

The watch also includes Worthington, Mankato, Rochester and Red Wing, as well as parts of western Wisconsin.

"Snowfall totals of 6 or more inches are possible in the watch area. In addition, gusty northeast winds Tuesday night will shift to the northwest Wednesday, resulting in areas of blowing snow," the Weather Service in the Twin Cities reported Sunday afternoon. "Travel could be significantly impacted through at least Wednesday morning."

The watch goes into effect Tuesday afternoon for southwestern and south-central Minnesota, and Tuesday evening for southeastern and east-central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

A winter storm watch is issued in advance of a storm that may bring hazardous winter weather to the region. If the storm remains on track to bring heavy snow and the forecast becomes more certain, a watch may be upgraded to a winter storm warning.

Check back for updates on this winter storm. Find updates on MPR Weather’s Updraft blog.