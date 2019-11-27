Snow totals from around Minnesota
Snow totals of 4 inches or greater from around Minnesota and western Wisconsin through 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, as reported by weather observers and relayed by the National Weather Service. Snow was still falling in some locations, so these may not be final totals:
11 inches — New Prague
10 inches — Rockville
9.5 inches — Minnetonka, Savage; Menomonie, Wis.
9 inches —Farmington, Prior Lake
8.9 inches — Mahtowa; Baldwin, Wis.
8.8 inches — Roseville, St. Louis Park
8.5 inches — Minneapolis, Fridley, Kimball, Buffalo, Plymouth, Mendota Heights
8.3 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (through 6 a.m.)
8 inches — Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Chaska, Clearwater, Wabasha
7.9 inches — St. Peter, Oak Grove
7.8 inches — St. Paul, Chanhassen, Montrose
7.7 inches — Crystal
7.5 inches — Vadnais Heights, Utica, Circle Pines, Eagan
7 inches — Mankato, Maple Grove, Cambridge, Montgomery, Falcon Heights, Inver Grove Heights, Farmington, Lakeville, Deephaven; Boyceville, Wis.; Superior, Wis.
6.8 inches — Windom, Hutchinson, Stewartville
6.5 inches — Wilson, Birchwood Village
6.4 inches — Edina
6.3 inches — Rochester
6 inches — Blaine, Ramsey, Rosemount, North St. Paul, Darwin, Otsego, St. Stephen, Red Wing, Douglas, Faribault, Darfur, Albany; Barron, Wis.
5.9 inches — Kasota, Bloomington
5.8 inches — Delano
5.7 inches — Malmo
5.6 inches — Moose Lake
5.5 inches — Mound, Lewiston, Minneota
5.4 inches — Duluth, Hermantown
5.2 inches — Kasson
5 inches — Oakdale, Brooklyn Park, Circle Pines, Winthrop, Elba, Andover, Austin, Hanska
4.8 inches — Hudson, Wis.
4.2 inches — Oronoco
4 inches — St. Cloud, Corcoran, Peterson, North Branch, Predmore, Marshall, Willmar, Currie; River Falls, Wis.