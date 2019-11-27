Give Now
Snow totals from around Minnesota

MPR News Staff

Weather photos from St. Paul
Traffic was backed up on eastbound Highway 62 in the Twin Cities after a truck slid off the road on Wednesday morning. One lane of traffic was open.
Courtney Perry for MPR News

Snow totals of 4 inches or greater from around Minnesota and western Wisconsin through 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, as reported by weather observers and relayed by the National Weather Service. Snow was still falling in some locations, so these may not be final totals:

  • 11 inches — New Prague

  • 10 inches — Rockville

  • 9.5 inches — Minnetonka, Savage; Menomonie, Wis.

  • 9 inches —Farmington, Prior Lake

  • 8.9 inches — Mahtowa; Baldwin, Wis.

  • 8.8 inches — Roseville, St. Louis Park

  • 8.5 inches — Minneapolis, Fridley, Kimball, Buffalo, Plymouth, Mendota Heights

  • 8.3 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (through 6 a.m.)

  • 8 inches — Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Chaska, Clearwater, Wabasha

    Weather photos from St. Paul
    After plows carved a driving lane, residents cleared snow off parked cars in South St. Paul on Wednesday morning.
    Andrew Krueger | MPR News

  • 7.9 inches — St. Peter, Oak Grove

  • 7.8 inches — St. Paul, Chanhassen, Montrose

  • 7.7 inches — Crystal

  • 7.5 inches — Vadnais Heights, Utica, Circle Pines, Eagan

  • 7 inches — Mankato, Maple Grove, Cambridge, Montgomery, Falcon Heights, Inver Grove Heights, Farmington, Lakeville, Deephaven; Boyceville, Wis.; Superior, Wis.

  • 6.8 inches — Windom, Hutchinson, Stewartville

  • 6.5 inches — Wilson, Birchwood Village

  • 6.4 inches — Edina

  • 6.3 inches — Rochester

  • 6 inches — Blaine, Ramsey, Rosemount, North St. Paul, Darwin, Otsego, St. Stephen, Red Wing, Douglas, Faribault, Darfur, Albany; Barron, Wis.

  • 5.9 inches — Kasota, Bloomington

  • 5.8 inches — Delano

  • 5.7 inches — Malmo

  • 5.6 inches — Moose Lake

  • 5.5 inches — Mound, Lewiston, Minneota

  • 5.4 inches — Duluth, Hermantown

  • 5.2 inches — Kasson

  • 5 inches — Oakdale, Brooklyn Park, Circle Pines, Winthrop, Elba, Andover, Austin, Hanska

  • 4.8 inches — Hudson, Wis.

  • 4.2 inches — Oronoco

  • 4 inches — St. Cloud, Corcoran, Peterson, North Branch, Predmore, Marshall, Willmar, Currie; River Falls, Wis.

