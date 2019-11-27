Snow totals from around Minnesota

Traffic was backed up on eastbound Highway 62 in the Twin Cities after a truck slid off the road on Wednesday morning. One lane of traffic was open.

Snow totals of 4 inches or greater from around Minnesota and western Wisconsin through 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, as reported by weather observers and relayed by the National Weather Service. Snow was still falling in some locations, so these may not be final totals:

11 inches — New Prague

10 inches — Rockville

9.5 inches — Minnetonka, Savage; Menomonie, Wis.

9 inches —Farmington, Prior Lake

8.9 inches — Mahtowa; Baldwin, Wis.

8.8 inches — Roseville, St. Louis Park

8.5 inches — Minneapolis, Fridley, Kimball, Buffalo, Plymouth, Mendota Heights

8.3 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (through 6 a.m.)