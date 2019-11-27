Woman who served time after deadly bus crash arrested for illegal entry in the U.S.

U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have arrested a Guatemalan woman for returning to Minnesota after she was deported in 2016, following her imprisonment in connection with the deaths of four people in a car accident.

Olga Franco del Cid was arrested at her residence in Inver Grove Heights Tuesday. ICE officers had received a tip that she had illegally reentered the United States. Franco del Cid could face a long jail sentence before she is again deported.

“It would be up to the United State Attorney's Office to decide whether or not to prosecute her for criminal illegal reentry,” said ICE spokesperson Shawn Neudauer. “That's a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. If they don't [prosecute], or at the end of any prosecution and sentencing, ICE will reinstate her previous deportation order and send her back to Guatemala.”

Franco del Cid was convicted in 2008 of nearly two dozen felony criminal charges stemming from a car crash with a school bus in Cottonwood, Minnesota. Four students died. Following her 2008 conviction, Franco del Cid served eight years of her 12-and-a-half-year sentence in a state prison.

She remains in ICE custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.