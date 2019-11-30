Blizzard conditions, flooding, power outages as winter storm wallops Duluth

Harbor Drive is closed near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on Saturday because of flooding amid blizzard conditions affecting Duluth.

Updated: 5:45 p.m.

Blizzard conditions and power outages hit Duluth on Saturday afternoon, as the city took the brunt of a winter storm bringing a variety of precipitation to Minnesota.

Just after 4 p.m. the National Weather Service in Duluth reported "very dangerous blizzard conditions" with heavy snow, east winds gusting to 43 mph and visibility of less than a quarter-mile. A blizzard warning remains in effect for Duluth and parts of the North Shore through noon Sunday, and the city has issued a no-travel advisory.

A lakeshore flood warning also is in effect for Duluth, through Sunday evening, and the city reported that flooding forced the closure of Harbor Drive behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The Lighthouse Parking Lot near the Duluth ship canal in Canal Park also was closed as of 4 p.m. as waves continued to build along the Lake Superior shore.

Strong east winds and high water levels on Lake Superior are combining to create waves that could cause flooding in Canal Park and on Park Point, as well as other locations around the harbor.

Minnesota Power reported about 1,000 customers without power in the Duluth area as of 5:15 p.m. Saturday, including most of Park Point. The utility said repairs were in progress, and the Park Point outage was restored by 5:45 p.m.; the overall number of customers without power had dropped to less than 300.

The Duluth Transit Authority announced that it was suspending bus service for the night at 5:30 p.m. due to unsafe driving conditions.

The National Weather Service reported that blizzard conditions and lakeshore flooding are forecast to continue overnight in Duluth, with additional snowfall of 8 to 16 inches.

"Please be patient with plow drivers as this is expected to be a historic storm," the city reported in a news release Saturday. "Plowing could take longer, from the amount of snow projected to fall."

Workers remove freshly fallen snow from the seats at TCF Bank Stadium prior to a college football game between the Minnesota Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel for MPR News

Elsewhere in Minnesota

Elsewhere in the state, winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of northern and central Minnesota through Sunday morning.

Additional snowfall of 6 to 12 inches is possible overnight in the warning area, especially from Bemidji and Alexandria east toward St. Cloud, Grand Rapids, Brainerd and Hinckley.

A winter storm warning that had been in effect for much of the Twin Cities metro area has been downgraded to a less-severe winter weather advisory. A mix of rain, sleet and snow is forecast to change over all snow on Saturday night. Accumulations through Sunday morning may reach 2 to 5 inches, with the highest totals in the north metro.

An initial round of snow early Saturday caused difficult travel across much of Minnesota. The State Patrol reported 130 crashes on state highways across Minnesota from 10 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday, along with 210 vehicles spun out or in the ditch, and five jackknifed semis.

The overnight snow also meant the University of Minnesota had to have crews clear the seats at TCF Bank Stadium ahead of Saturday's big college football game against Wisconsin. And it provided a wintry atmosphere for ESPN's live "College GameDay" broadcast from Northrop Mall on campus.

Neighboring states

The South Dakota Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 90 was closed from Chamberlain west to the Wyoming border, at least until Sunday morning when conditions would be reassessed.

Authorities also were advising no travel in the Aberdeen and Huron areas, and points west.

In North Dakota, authorities were advising no travel in most of the northern half of the state, including the Grand Forks area and Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border.