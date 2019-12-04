UMD announces budget cuts, layoffs

University of Minnesota Duluth campus in Duluth, Minn. MPR Photo/Bob Kelleher

The University of Minnesota Duluth says it will lay off 29 faculty and staff members — plus 13 graduate teaching assistant positions — to help cut more than $5 million from its budget for next year.

Administrators say it's a way to deal with a recurring budget shortfall caused by declining enrollment, flat revenues and growing costs.

Professor and faculty union president Scott Laderman on the prospect of cuts

No academic programs will be eliminated. But the university is merging the College of Liberal Arts and the School of Fine Arts to save money.

In an email to staff, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Fernando Delgado said these are difficult times. But he said the actions will create appropriate economies of scale and preserve as much of UMD's economic offerings as possible.