Watch: DOJ Inspector General says his report does not 'vindicate anybody'

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Inspector General's report on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Andrew Harnik/AP

Updated at 11:50 p.m. CT

The Justice Department's inspector general, Michael Horowitz, is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about his report on the origins of the FBI's probe into the 2016 Trump campaign's possible ties with Russia.

Echoing the findings of the 400-plus page report released on Monday, Horowitz told the panel, "Our review identified significant concerns with how certain aspects of the investigation were conducted and supervised."

He said the FBI failed to adhere "to its own standards of accuracy and completeness," when it filed applications under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act regarding former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

"The activities we found here don't vindicate anybody," he said in response to a question about whether former FBI Director James Comey should feel vindicated about how the bureau handled the investigation.

The report found that the bureau's decision to open an investigation "was in compliance with Department and FBI policies, and we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced" the decision.

In lengthy opening remarks at the hearing, Senate Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blasted the FBI's conduct in it's handling of the Russia investigation. "What happened here is not a few irregularities," he said. "What happened here is the system failed. People at the highest level of our government took the law in their own hands."

Graham added, "It's as if [former FBI Director] J. Edgar Hoover came back to life."

"The old FBI ... that had a chip on its shoulder and wanted to intimidate people."

Graham also asserted, counter to claims by the president and other Republicans, that Russia — not Ukraine — was responsible for meddling in the 2016 election. "We know the Russians are messing with our elections. It was the Russians, ladies and gentlemen, who stole the Democratic National Committee emails, [former Clinton campaign chairman John] Podesta's emails and screwed around with Hillary Clinton. It wasn't the Ukrainians," Graham said, "it was the Russians, and they're coming after us again."

The top Democrat on the panel, Sen. Dianne Feinstein D-Calif., in her opening statement said the IG's report rebutted President Trump's claims that the investigation into his campaign was politically motivated.

"There is no deep state," she said. "Simply put, the FBI investigation was motivated by fact, not bias."

Horowitz announced his investigation in March 2018 after requests from the attorney general and lawmakers.

President Trump and allied Republicans have long argued that the Russia probe was a political "witch hunt" without legal merit. For Democrats, the findings of that inquiry have helped fuel the move toward impeachment.

The release of the inspector general's report only hardened that divide.

In an interview Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr blasted Horowitz's report, telling NBC News that "I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by a completely irresponsible press."

Barr has commissioned a separate report on the origins of the Russia investigation, led by veteran prosecutor John Durham. Durham said Monday that his findings, while still in progress, differ from the inspector general's.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, meanwhile, promised to make reforms in light of the report. But Trump cast doubt on Wray's ability to "fix" the FBI, which Trump contended in a tweet Tuesday "is badly broken."

