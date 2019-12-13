Declining enrollment forces closure of 3 Burnsville, Savage schools

2 elementary schools and 1 middle school will close at the end of the academic year

Three Burnsville and Savage schools will close at the end of this school year due to declining enrollment and revenue, including John Metcalf Middle School in Burnsville.

Three Burnsville and Savage schools will close at the end of this school year due to declining enrollment and revenue.

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school board voted Thursday to close Sioux Trail Elementary School and Metcalf Middle School in Burnsville and Marion W. Savage Elementary School in Savage.

The board took the vote with a solemn tone, taking long pauses and wiping away tears, after hearing Superintendent Theresa Battle explain why the closures were necessary.

“I know these changes are about more than bricks and mortar. They are about history, memories, emotion and relationships too,” Battle said. “I also believe that we will come out of this stronger in a better position to serve our students.”

Battle said the district has experienced declining enrollment for 15 years, losing nearly 2,000 students from its peak. She added that reconfiguring grade levels and adding prekindergarten classes have helped, but that a study found that six elementary schools and two middle schools were still underutilized when compared to state guidelines.

The board hired a consultant to gather feedback and make recommendations. Battle said more than 700 people gave feedback and agreed that closing schools was the right step.

“I recognize these changes will cause strong emotions including sadness and even anger,” Battle told the board. “I want you to know regardless of what schools students attend, they will have teachers and staff who care for them and that each school will work hard to build community with families.”

District enrollment has declined by 15.5 percent over the past decade. School officials say students have left for nonpublic charter and home school settings.

The closures come after voters in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District approved a $1.7 million levy this fall.