Man fatally shot by police in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic disturbance call early Sunday. Authorities said the man fired a weapon at responding officers before they returned fire.

Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said officers at the scene had body cameras that were activated at the time of the shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the investigation.

Elder said officers were called to the 3100 block of Thomas Avenue North just after 3 a.m. Police were told that weapons were involved, and that shots had been fired inside the residence though no one was hurt.

"Some people were able to flee the residence, and as squads arrived, they met those individuals (and) got them to safety while other officers attempted contact with the suspect inside the residence," Elder said. "After an extensive phone call, the suspect agreed to come out. In fact, did come out. Shots were fired. Officers returned fire and hit the individual."

The man died a short time later at North Memorial Medical Center. His name and age have not yet been released.

No one else was injured in the incident. Elder said "numerous" officers were at the scene, but police have not said how many fired their weapons.

Elder said Minneapolis police "will completely cooperate" with the BCA investigation.