Art Hounds: An algorithm becomes sound, light — and quilts

This week on Art Hounds: Art and tech combine in 'Artists on the Verge,' a zine launch party at Black Forest Inn and Moving Company asks 'What If?'

Listen

Kathy McTavish's "Swarm" melds computer technology with sound, light and fiber art. It's part of Rochester Art Center's "Artists on the Verge" exhibition, which runs through Feb 8, 2020.

Artist Heather Wright recommends paying a visit to the Rochester Art Center “Artists on the Verge” exhibition. The show features artists who are integrating technology into their work in new and exciting ways. Wright was particularly impressed by Kathy McTavish’s installation “Swarm.” McTavish uses computer code to create light displays, soundscapes and fiber art that combine to create an immersive environment. The show is on display through Feb. 8, 2020.

Detail of Erik Farseth's collage "Sounds Like the Name of a Great Party That We Threw Here Once." Farseth will be celebrating the launch of his latest zine with a party at Black Forest Inn in Minneapolis. Art by Erik Farseth

Founder of Live Mind Learning Casey Jarrin says she’s looking forward to attending Erik Farseth’s zine release party. Jarrin describes Farseth’s collage art as a sensory explosion, inspired in part by everything from punk music to advertising and politics. The celebration takes place on Dec. 27 at Black Forest Inn and includes live music by Wax Lead.

The Moving Company's newest production "What If?" runs through Dec. 29 at the Lab Theater in Minneapolis. Courtesy of Dominique Serrand

Poet and musician Anna George Meek was delighted and moved by The Moving Company’s latest show “What If?” Meek says the production contains two distinct halves which might at first appear to have no connection, but they both work to bring us closer to understanding this delicate thing called the human heart. Performances run through Dec. 29 at the Lab Theater in Minneapolis.