One dead, six wounded in shootings in Spring Lake Park

A 19-year-old man from St. Paul is dead, and at least six other people were shot and wounded in the parking lot of a Spring Lake Park restaurant overnight.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Department responded just after midnight to a call of multiple shots fired and multiple people shot.

In the 8400 block of Plaza Boulevard, officers and medical personnel found the 19-year-old dead and “multiple” victims of gunshot wounds, according to a release. Three people were taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, two people to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, and one person to St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood. Their conditions are unknown.

Authorities say no one is in custody, but “there was no ongoing danger to the public,” said Cmdr. Wayne Heath in a statement.

The investigation into the incident continues.