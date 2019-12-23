Photos: Our favorite images of 2019

When thinking of MPR News’ journalism, photography isn’t always top of mind. More times than they count, our photographers have heard the question, “Well, why does a radio station need pictures?”

Despite this, our staff and freelance photographers bring everything you read and hear to life through pictures. This year, they’ve braved the wind and waves of Lake Superior, waited in courthouses day after day, followed a rural midwife from one home visit to another and flown in WWII era planes.

We’ve chosen these photos because they make use feel things: joy, anguish, glee, wonder, sorrow or awe. We hope they move you like they did us.

Click the arrows on the top left to view in fullscreen.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 40 of 40 Paul Middlestaedt for MPR News 1 of 40 Evan Frost | MPR News 2 of 40 Andrew Krueger | MPR News Next Slide







