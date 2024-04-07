Photos: Astronomy day at UMD prepares visitors for eclipse
The Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium at the University of Minnesota Duluth campus hosted an Astronomy Day Saturday. The event taught people about the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday.
Photographer Erica Dischino went to the event for MPR News.
9 of 9
1 of 9
2 of 9
Create a More Connected Minnesota
MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.