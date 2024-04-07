Science

Photos: Astronomy day at UMD prepares visitors for eclipse

MPR News Staff
Duluth
a woman closes one eye and looks through a telescope with the other
Samantha Linder looks into the solar viewing telescope with a solar filter during Astronomy Day Saturday at the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium at the University of Minnesota Duluth campus in Duluth. The event engaged community members to learn about the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.
Erica Dischino for MPR News

The Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium at the University of Minnesota Duluth campus hosted an Astronomy Day Saturday. The event taught people about the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday.

Photographer Erica Dischino went to the event for MPR News.

