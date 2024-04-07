Photos: Astronomy day at UMD prepares visitors for eclipse

The Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium at the University of Minnesota Duluth campus hosted an Astronomy Day Saturday. The event taught people about the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday.

Photographer Erica Dischino went to the event for MPR News.

Attendees walk through a hallway solar system display during Astronomy Day Saturday at the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium at the University of Minnesota Duluth campus in Duluth. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Palmer Larson, 5, left, tests out solar eclipse glasses with her brother Cameron Larson, 3, during Astronomy Day. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Sunrays are reflected through solar eclipse glasses during Astronomy Day Saturday at the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium at the University of Minnesota Duluth campus in Duluth. Erica Dischino for MPR News