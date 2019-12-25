Dense fog and freezing fog into Thursday; snow to the north

Most of us will be dealing with areas of dense fog Wednesday afternoon and evening plus the overnight hours and Thursday morning.

Accumulating snow is expected in parts of west-central and northern Minnesota.

A dense fog advisory begins at 9 p.m. this Wednesday in the Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota and runs through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Details of the advisory, from the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service:

Dense fog advisories have already begun in western and central Minnesota and continue into Thursday morning:

Parts of central Minnesota and much of west-central Minnesota and northwestern Minnesota will see a wintry mix of freezing fog and freezing drizzle and some accumulating snow Wednesday evening into Thursday:

Those areas are in a winter weather advisory that continues Wednesday evening and early Thursday:

Northeastern Minnesota will also see some areas of dense fog, drizzle, freezing drizzle and eventually some periods of snow:

Here are the advisories for northeastern Minnesota Wednesday evening through Thursday:

The dense fog advisory for Duluth into northwestern Wisconsin continues from this afternoon until 10 a.m. Thursday, the winter weather advisory in northeastern Minnesota runs from now until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Updates on the advisories will be posted by the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Grand Forks.

Weekend snowstorm

A lot can change between now and Saturday, but it still looks like plowable snow will be possible this weekend in parts of Minnesota.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System Model shows the potential precipitation pattern Friday evening through Sunday night:

You can see that the rain/snow line remains close to the Twin Cities metro area during this storm. We could see mainly rain with a changeover to snow in the metro area this weekend, with the heaviest snow over parts of western, northern and central Minnesota…stay tuned