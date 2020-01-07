Michael Bloomberg to visit Minnesota Wednesday

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event. Bloomberg's campaign says he'll visit a farm in Wells, Minn., Wednesday and host a roundtable to discuss his economic agenda for rural communities.

Michael Bloomberg is making his first Minnesota appearance as a presidential candidate with a stop at a soybean farm Wednesday.

Bloomberg has been airing TV ads in heavy rotation since his late entry into the Democratic nomination contest. The billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor has concentrated on states that will vote on "Super Tuesday" in the first week in March.

His campaign says he'll visit a farm in Wells, west of Albert Lea. He plans to hold a roundtable and discuss his economic agenda for rural communities.

Presidential activity in the state is picking up as the early voting period arrives. Former Vice President Joe Biden announced his first staff hire this week. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has her national headquarters in Minneapolis.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made visits to the state last year.