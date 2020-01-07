Give Now
Crime, Law and Justice

Police officer, suspect shot during incident in Waseca

Both were taken to North Memorial hospital for treatment

MPR News Staff
St. Paul

A Waseca police officer and a suspect were wounded in a shooting Monday night. The incident occurred while police were responding to a disturbance at a residence, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.  

The BCA says the incident happened after 8 p.m. on the 900 block of Third Avenue Southeast.

The police officer and suspect were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment. No additional information was given about either person's condition. 

Investigators will provide an update during a 10 a.m. news conference at the Waseca Police Department.

