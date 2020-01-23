Man fatally stabbed on light rail train in Bloomington

A man was killed on a Blue Line light rail train early Thursday near the Mall of America.

Metro Transit said the incident started with a verbal altercation between two men around 1 a.m. on a northbound train that had just departed the mall station. The exchange of words lead to a physical fight and one of the men stabbed the other, said Metro Transit spokesperson Howie Padilla.

The stabbing victim was taken to HCMC, where he died a short time later. He has not yet been identified. Authorities said the assailant was arrested at the scene.

Metro Transit and Bloomington police are investigating the incident, including talking to witnesses and examining surveillance video.