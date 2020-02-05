Minneapolis man back in U.S. from China, under coronavirus quarantine

Yulin Yin, left, Ann Yin, and their daughters Emy and CC. Yulin Yin arrived Wednesday morning in San Diego and will stay in quarantine for two weeks before he can fly home to Minnesota.

A Minneapolis man visiting Wuhan, China, at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak is back in the United States.

Yulin Yin arrived Wednesday morning in San Diego after boarding one of two Wuhan evacuation flights organized by the U.S. government, said his wife Ann Yin.

She said her husband is healthy and will stay in quarantine for two weeks before he can fly home to Minnesota.

He was born in Wuhan and traveled there last month to visit his parents and friends. As the virus spread, the family became worried he'd have to stay much longer than planned.