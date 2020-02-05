Wisconsin confirms coronavirus case — what Minnesota doctors are doing

Listen

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

Health officials in Wisconsin confirmed the state’s first coronavirus case Wednesday. They said the person had traveled through China in recent weeks, but said risk to the U.S. public remains low.

Doctors in Minnesota are saying the same.

“Already in the United States, influenza has killed about 8,000 people. That's an extraordinary number and, frankly, it's going to rise and we expect that every year. It's sort of strange to think that we just sort of accept the fact that every year 30,000 people in the U.S. will die from influenza,” said Dr. Jon Hallberg, medical director of the University of Minnesota Physicians Mill City Clinic.

“The death rate with this coronavirus is about 2 percent,” he said.

Hallberg told MPR News host Tom Crann Tuesday that physicians are receiving regular updates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and already have protocols in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

